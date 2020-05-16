|
Ann T. (OReilly) Elrick, of Marshfield, passed away passed away on May 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Edmund W. Elrick and loving mother of Edmund Elrick and his wife Maryellen, Debra Ennis and her husband John, and Brenda Cipullo and her husband Jim, all of Kingston; Ann was the cherished grandmother of Danielle and Ryan Ennis, Kyle and Jake Cipullo, Erin, Patrick & Megan Leith, and great grandmother of Emilia, Ayla, and Brynn. She was the dear sister of Terrance OReilly and his wife Margaret of Watertown and James OReilly and his wife Marylou of N. Reading, and leaves several nieces and nephews. Ann worked for the Town of Marshfield School Department for over 30 years. Her dedication to special needs children is just one example of her huge heart. Anns Happy Place was anywhere there was family. She enjoyed many vacations from camping at Niagara Falls, cruising to Alaska and her favorite spot Disney. She rarely missed a sporting event or an opportunity to go shopping. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Anns memory can be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, by mail to 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061 or online at nvna.org. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020