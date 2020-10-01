Ann Whitney-Roper, of Bourne, age 75, died on Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home in Gray Gables, surrounded by her loving family. She was pre-deceased by her husband and best friend, Joseph T. Roper, with whom she shared her life for nearly 60 years. Ann was the daughter of the late Charles and Helene (Smith) Whitney. She is survived by her daughter Kristen and her husband Geoffrey Coan; her son Joseph and Kelli Blair; her granddaughters Jordan and Taylor; her sister Patricia and her husband John Payton; her step-granddaughter Hailey; and many, much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Ann was pre-deceased by her brother C. Gerard Whitney. Above all, Ann cherished time spent with family. Some of her happiest times were spent sailing with Joe, her children and grandchildren, on the waters near her home in Cape Cod, Florida and the Bahamas. Anns generous and warm heart touched so many throughout her remarkable life. Her intellect, optimism and grace set an enduring example for all who loved her. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Colleen, Anns caring and loyal caregiver who was an amazing friend to Ann during her last year. The family feels so fortunate, and incredibly grateful that Colleen came into their lives. In addition, the family would like to thank Aria, Ann could not have had a more kindhearted, dedicated and compassionate hospice nurse. Memorial donations in Anns memory may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital.



