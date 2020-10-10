Anna Buckley (Collura) died peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Weymouth, MA at the age of 91. Anna is survived by her husband John Buckley, daughter Cathie Range, son-in-law Mike Range, her sister Pat Collura, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was born on July 18, 1929 in Waltham, MA to parents Rocco and Rose Collura. The family moved to Quincy and Anna graduated from Quincy High School in 1947. She worked as an administrative assistant at Quincy City Hall and the Quincy Trust Bank. She married John Buckley in 1965 and they settled in her familys home in Quincy. Anna enjoyed spending time with their extended family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, and socializing with her neighbors at Brookdale Quincy Bay. A private graveside service will be held on October 15, 2020 in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.



