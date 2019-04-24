|
|
Anna C. (Papasodero) Richardson of Hull, died April 19, 2019. Anna worked as a contract negotiator for the US Government for over 30 years before retiring. She also worked for EPA for 10 years and additionally in auctions part time. She enjoyed gardening, swimming and traveling to Italy. She was an avid bingo player and racquetball state champion and had recently signed up to participate in the Quincy Senior Olympics, which she has medaled in, in previous years. She collected and loved clocks, owning over 50 of them. Anna was kind and gracious, often opening her door to anyone who needed her. She was "Auntie Anna" to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and an honorary mom to a lucky few. She will be deeply missed. She was the beloved mother of Victoria Richardson of AZ and the late Michael "JoJo" Richardson; cherished grandmother of Carla Nee of Scituate, Michael Joseph Shea of RI, Elicia Richardson of Weymouth, James Richardson of Hull; and 5 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Elizabeth Ferris and the late James Papasodero, Anthony "Tony" Papasodero, John Papasodero, Mary Emmanuello and baby Joseph Papasodero. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019