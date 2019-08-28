|
|
Anna Elizabeth (Rogers) Baiona, 86, long-time resident of the South End of Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2019. Anna was born in Pepperell, MA in 1933. She worked for the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for 35 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Louis Baiona. Loving mother of Frank Baiona of Braintree (Tara), Steven Baiona and Kathleen Baiona of Avon, Jacqueline Baiona-McLaughlin and husband James of Braintree, and the late Deborah Baiona Daly and her husband Robert of Braintree. Devoted sister of Dorothy Soloman and husband Gerald of North Reading, and the late Mary Moesen, Charlie Rogers and Paul Rogers. Daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Hill) Rogers. Anna is also survived by her caretaker and first granddaughter, Seanna Florindo of Quincy, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End. Monsignor Cuddy will be the celebrant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Thursday, August 29, from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Preferred florist is a long-time family friend, Lopez the Florist, of Dorchester, MA. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019