Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna F. Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna F. Crowe Obituary
Anna Frances (Dyer) Crowe, of Dorchester, born in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, Ireland died on Dec. 27, 2019. Affectionately known as Ann or Nan by friends and relatives, she was 91 years young. Ann worked as a domestic when she arrived in the USA at age 18. She met her husband Bill while employed as an elevator operator at Boston Gas Company. She enjoyed working as a medical secretary at Carney Hospital. She was a longtime member of Saint Gregory the Great parish in Dorchester. She loved the Pope, her family and her home country of Ireland. Her Sunday dinners were legendary. Beloved wife of the late William T. Crowe. Devoted mother of Catherine A. Harrington and her fiance Gregory Speicher of Holbrook, Thomas W. Crowe of Canton, John J. Crowe and his wife Tammy of Merrimack, N.H. and Mary J. Crowe of Dorchester. Loving grandmother of the late Anthony W. Crowe. Proud Great Nana to Miles (Crowe) Curtis, Salvatore (Crowe) Curtis and Eleanor (Crowe) Curtis of Canton, Mass. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Gregory's Church Dorchester, Friday, January 3, at 10 oclock. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., Dorchester Lower Millls, Thursday, 4-7 pm. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. If desired contributions in Ann's memory may be sent to St. Gregory's Church, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124. For further information visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -