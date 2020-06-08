Anna (Mellyn) Krede, of Marshfield, passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 93. The beloved wife of the late Sarle W. Krede. she is predeceased by her parents William and Catherine Mellyn, and sister Dorothy Mellyn. She leaves her cousin Kathy Bailey of Woburn, her nieces Donna Kaplan of Sharon, Nancy Robbins of Maine and Audrey Hanley of New York, her Godson John Mangano of Scituate, her childhood friend Patricia Frugoli Hatcher of South Carolina, the Mullen and Travers families of Marshfield and many other long-time friends. Anna was a long time active resident of Marshfield graduated in 1944 from the high school, now the Grace Ryder Building, and went on to work at Rapid Press and then Houghton Mifflin, Boston. She was a devoted member of St. Christine's Parish from its inception in 1928, participating as a lector, an assistant in the sacristy, and active during the bazaars and pie baking fund raisers. Anna was a founding member and served on the board of directors of Marshfield's "Sowing Seeds of Hope", Marshfield Food Pantry, St. Christine's Saint Vincent de Paul Society, and Catholic Women Today. In the Fall of 2007, Anna became a resident of Linden Ponds in Hingham. She enjoyed her years there and made many friends. Having made many national and international trips with Sarle, Anna continued with the Linden Pond Vagabonds. Anna's family and friends are grateful for the care and comfort from the staff of Rose Court. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Christine's Parish, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. Burial will follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donation may be made to "Sowing Seeds of Hope", PO Box 1001, Marshfield, MA 02050 or to the Marshfield Food Pantry, PO Box 1097, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.