Anna M. DeCoste, 49, of Hull passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2019, with her loving son and husband at her bedside, after a brief illness. Anna was born in Dorchester, as the youngest of 6. Annie met her husband in May of 1993. In 1995 Kevin was born. Annie loved taking Kev to auditions and movie sets for his acting as a child and became his agent looking out for him. She also loved taking care of Sean, Tyler and Ryan who although were not her children she treated them like one of her own. She loved animals and at any given time she could have multiple dogs and cats living at her house. She especially loved her Jack and was looking forward to Mhysa having puppies. In 2000, while visiting friends, she fell in love with Hull and in 2001, her and Bob bought their house which she turned into a beautiful loving home from a small cottage. She loved the ocean and loved going tubing on her boat and watching her little guy Brayden. She lived her life with gusto and loved using her hover board around town. She was always there to help someone out especially if they were a child in need of a loving adult or place to stay. She also loved hosting her annual Super Bowl parties and loved the Pats and Sox. She is survived by her adoring husband, Bob; cherished son, Kevin; and many surrogate sons and daughters; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019