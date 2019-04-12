|
Anna Mae "Nancy" (Lepley) Hamacher, 89, of Scituate Harbor, passed away Thursday, April 10, 2019 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. The oldest child of HMC Herbert C. Lepley, USN (ret.) and Helen F. (McDarby) Lepley, she was born on November 25, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her Maternal Grandparents both migrated from Ireland in 1897 and settled in Philadelphia. She attended St. Therese of the Little Flower and graduated high school from St. Marys Academy Class of 1947. She went on to attend Marian College in Indianapolis from 1947 | 1949 and Indiana University from 1949 | 1950. She also attended Florida Atlantic University in 1965. In 1948, she met her husband Hubert G. Hamacher on a blind date at a wiener roast. They were married in Indianapolis in 1951 and shared 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. She was a Communicant of St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor, where she served as a Eucharist Minister from 1995 until 2013 and was a member of the Ladies Guild from 1965 | 2002. She was active on many local associations including the South Shore Association for Retarded Citizens and the Scituate Commission on Disabilities from 2001 | 2017. A lifelong theater enthusiast, she appeared in her first production in the YMCA 1935 rendition of Anne of Green Gables in Indianapolis. She was a cast member, Board Member, Director and Makeup Artist in many local plays and productions in the Scituate Theatre Guild from 1968-1973 and the Cohasset Dramatic Club from 1970 | 1993. She joined the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2010 and was a member of the Lybarger Memorial Association. She was employed for several years as a proofreader for the Scituate Mirror and as a cook and food server in the Scituate Public Schools. She enjoyed time working as an Avon Representative from 1980-2016 and achieved Presidents Club for many of those years. She enjoyed meeting with her monthly Bridge Club with the Scituate Welcome Wagon from 1968 -1987. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is the mother of Susan M. Hamacher of Colchester, Vt., Patrolman Mark T. SPD (ret) and (Eileen) nee Crosby of Scituate, Anne F. McMonagle (Thomas) of Mass., David G. and (Cathy) nee Billings of Hopkinton, Mary B Curran of Nashua, N.H., Col Paul J. Hamacher USAF (ret.) (Belen) nee Ruland of Rolla, MO, MSgt. Stephen C. USAF (ret.) and (Brenda) nee McDonough of Sumter, SC, James Peter Hamacher of Scituate, John Hamacher, a One Fund Boston, Inc. recipient. Twenty grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is survived by seventeen nieces and nephews and two sisters Mary Jane Brickach (Eugene) of Gainsville, Virginia , Barbara Crowell Roy, (Dr. Vance Roy M.D.) of Sachseln, Switzerland and Newport, R.I. and her sister in law Carol Lepley nee Jordan of Middletown, Rhode Island. Her only brother Stephen C predeceased her in December 2018. A visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to follow at St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist, 4597 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, www.sistersofmary.org (734) 994-7437. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019