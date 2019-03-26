|
Anna Paradiso of Brockton, longtime resident of Rockland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2019. Anna is reuniting with her husband of 65 years, Dominic Paradiso, as well as her three siblings. Anna loved nothing more than bringing her whole family together for a home cooked Italian meal. Around that table would be her three sons, John (Sylvia), Michael, and Domenic (Caroline) Paradiso; her six grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren. She loved all her friends and family deeply and was loyal to them throughout her life. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, March 29, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland, 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019