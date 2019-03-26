Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Paradiso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Paradiso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Paradiso Obituary
Anna Paradiso of Brockton, longtime resident of Rockland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2019. Anna is reuniting with her husband of 65 years, Dominic Paradiso, as well as her three siblings. Anna loved nothing more than bringing her whole family together for a home cooked Italian meal. Around that table would be her three sons, John (Sylvia), Michael, and Domenic (Caroline) Paradiso; her six grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren. She loved all her friends and family deeply and was loyal to them throughout her life. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, March 29, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland, 9 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now