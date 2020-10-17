Anna R. (Vella) Gilberto, 98, of Braintree passed away October 9, 2020. Wife of the late James S. Gilberto. Mother of James and his wife Jeanne of Weymouth, Rose Trinkner of Ohio, Michael and his wife Paula of Tennessee and the late Frances York. Mother-in-law of David York of Weymouth. Sister of Joseph Vella and his wife Barbara of Braintree and the late Philip, Paul, John, Margaret DiPasquale, Catherine Vella and Mary Blackburn. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Anna was born in Boston and had been a lifelong resident of Braintree. She had worked as a teller for the former Braintree Savings Bank for 25 years. While working as a teller the bank was robbed three times and Anna was awarded a plaque. She was a great mother who loved her family and she showed that love with her wonderful Italian cooking. Anna loved to learn new things and to travel and she did visiting many countries including her beloved Italy. In her later years, she wintered at Marco Island, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. A private graveside service was held on October 13, at Blue Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree. For more information, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
.