Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Baxendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Baxendale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Baxendale Obituary
Anne (MacKinlay) Baxendale, 87, born in Quincy and a lifelong resident of Hough's Neck, passed away May 5, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Neilson) MacKinlay. Loving mother of Joanne White and her husband John C. White, III of North Attleboro. Dear sister of Alexander "Scott" MacKinlay and his wife Sally of Rockland and Helen Miller of Quincy and her late husband, Russell Miller, Det. QPD, (ret.) Cherished grandmother of John C. White, IV of North Attleboro and Hillary A. White of South Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Anne was a long time, active member of Hough's Neck Congregational Church. She was a devout Red Sox fan and worked as a Legal Secretary for 17 years at Goodwin Proctor in Boston before retiring in 1997. She belonged to the Bonnie Lassies, enjoyed painting, reading, traveling and walks along the beach, though her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family. Due to current public health concerns, her funeral and burial arrangements are private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -