Anne E. Clary
Anne Elizabeth (Matthews)Clary, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was 79. Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (McCarthy) Matthews. Beloved wife of James S. Clary of Quincy. Devoted mother of Jimmy Clary, Jr. of Quincy, Rev. Brian Clary of Dorchester and Patrice Cunniff and her husband Tom of Quincy. Loving "Mim" to Julianne Taylor and her husband Billy of Abington, Jacqueline Cunniff of Quincy, Paul Cunniff of Quincy, Danny Cunniff of Somerville, Nicole Walls and her husband Richie of Falmouth and Stephen Cunniff of Quincy. Anne was the loving great "Mim" to Brody Taylor of Abington and Jack Walls of Falmouth. She was the dear sister of Marie Santo and her late husband Joe of Milton, Clare McSweeney and her husband Kevin of Norwood, Eileen Nemerowski and her late husband John of Wakefield, the late Kenneth Matthews, Jr. and his late wives, Ginny Matthews and Joan Mattson formerly of Marshfield. Anne was a beloved aunt and trusted friend. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:30-9:30a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be sent to the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Attn: Fr. Joseph, P.O. Box 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the charitable organization of one's choice. Please visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 9, 2020
Fr. Brian,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So very sorry for your loss

Maggie
Maggie Robinson
