Anne Ellen (Collins) Coppenrath died July 6, 2019. Daughter of Ann (O'Rourke) and Harold P. Collins, stepdaughter of John "Red" O'Connell of Arlington, "Annie" was born Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, 1931, in Boston. She attended Boston Girls Latin High School and enjoyed her time working for the Allis-Chalmers Corporation. Motherhood was her true passion; Annie was the mother of six daughters and six sons, the grandmother of twenty-three grandchildren and the great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren, all of which she enjoyed watching grow up and their visits to her Green Harbor home. After the birth of her first four daughters, Annie and Fred moved to Green Harbor where they raised the remaining eight children on Marginal Street. Annie's days were spent enjoying her flower and vegetable gardens, painting, sewing, cooking and baking, attending the South Shore Music Circus and her vacation cruises and trips to New Hampshire with friends. She is now back dancing with her longtime love, Fred. Annie was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Frederick J. Coppenrath; dear mother of Michele and Denise of Marshfield, Donna of Plymouth, Kerriann Amaru of Newbury, Frederick "Buddy" and his wife Susan, Leonard, Jon and his wife Richelle, Heidi Conway and her husband Brian all of Marshfield, Carl of Orleans, Matthew and his wife Cheryl, Rachael Coppenrath of Marshfield, and Joshua of South Boston; grandmother of Michael Coppenrath-Reid of N.C., Greer and her husband Chris DiPietro, Garrett Amaru, Ashley, Allison, Ethan, Sarah, Emily, Molly, Isabella, Jonny and Sophia Coppenrath, Anna, Rachael, Augustus and Frederick Conway, Lilli, Ann Alice, Catherine Coppenrath, Jacob and Duncan Latta, Dylan and Jude Coppenrath; great-grandmother of Bella, Francesca, Anthony, Adelina, Sage, and Hunter Frederick. Also, her buddy, Boulder. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019