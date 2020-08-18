Anne E. (Dulong) O'Brien of Braintree, formerly of Malden, passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Malden, Anne graduated Malden High School, Class of 1951. For many years, Ann worked a Hennessy's in South Braintree Square. She enjoyed watching her soap operas and coloring. Anne loved to spend time with her friends, going for rides in the car and a good seafood meal. Her greatest joy was her family. Anne cherished the time she had with her children and loved to watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving mother of Dana O'Brien and his wife Michelle of Duxbury, Susanne Bonin of Braintree, Stephen O'Brien of Braintree and the late Denis O'Brien. Daughter of the late Harry and Jeanette (Landry) Dulong. Devoted sister of E. Frank Dulong of VA and the late Hazel (Dulong) Hartigan and George A. Dulong. Caring grandmother of Krista McGovern, Kevin O'Brien, Ali Merchanthouse, Adam McLaughlin, Janelle Early, Jenni Bliss and Rachel O'Brien. Anne is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church and burial will be in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.