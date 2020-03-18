|
Anne M. (Duggan) Cook, age 85, of Norwell, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Cook; devoted mother of Thomas C. of Norwell and the late Maria T. Cook. Due to current circumstances, visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton, Wednesday and Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday will be for family only. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. For web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617-696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020