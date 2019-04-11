|
Anne M. "Annie" (Connors) DeVaney, age 59, of Henderson, Nev., fought her final battle with cancer on March 30, 2019, and was called to rest, but was taken too soon. Anne was born in Miami Beach, Fla., to John and Elizabeth Connors. She was raised in Braintree, Mass., and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1977. After college Anne moved to California and settled in San Diego before relocating to Las Vegas, Nev., when she met her loving husband John P. DeVaney of 35 years. She was employed as a paralegal by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and retired from the Las Vegas office after 31 years of dedicated service. Anne was an avid sports fan and remained loyal to all the New England sports teams but recently became a devoted fan of the Vegas Golden Knights. Annie was a naturally caring and welcoming person, who made everyone feel comfortable. Her humor and laughter brought light to everyone's life, and will never be forgotten. Anne is survived by her husband, John P.; daughter, Kelly; and son, John F.; her mother, Elizabeth; sisters, Teresa (Gerard), Kathleen (Joe); brothers, Paul and Joseph; and sister-in-law, Margery. Anne is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Connors, her sister, Mary Johnson and brothers, John C. Connors and Daniel Connors. A celebration of life Mass is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree. Anne's funeral service and interment will be at Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., on Friday, May 3, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Anne's memory to the City of Hope. Please send your donations to City of Hope, Attn: Philanthropy/Cheryl Sannes, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Please write "In memory of Anne DeVaney" in the memo field of checks. Online donations can be made at www.cityofhope.org/donate. Then click "Donate in Honor of Memory of a Loved One".
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019