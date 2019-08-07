|
Anne M. (Reardon) Gildea, of Quincy, a former employee of the MBTA and active school volunteer, died at Seasons Hospice in Milton on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was 78. Born in Boston, Anne was raised in the city's West Roxbury section where she lived for many years before moving to Quincy. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, Cardinal Cushing College and Northeastern University. Anne worked for many years as a secretary, stenographer and analyst with the MBTA before leaving to raise her two sons. While they were growing up, she was an officer and active member of the PTOs at the Bernazzani School and Central Middle School in Quincy and she was very involved with the Mothers Guild at Boston College High School. She later worked as a cashier at the former Curtis Farms store in Quincy and as a data processor at the Prospect Hill Co. in Brockton. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Gildea, the loving mother of Thomas Gildea and his wife Amy of Weymouth and Stephan Gildea and his wife Barbara of Kingston, the devoted "Nan" to Jillian, Ryan, Lannan, Roisin and Regan and the dear sister of John J. Reardon and his wife Kathy of Plymouth. Anne is also survived by her nephew, nieces and their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 5 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in Anne's memory may be made to Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043 or www.ndahingham.com/giving. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019