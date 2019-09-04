|
Anne M. (Fraumeni) Lore, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019, she was 85. A daughter of the late Onofrio and Mary (Lazzaro) Fraumeni, she was educated in Quincy Schools, and was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Sodality and prayer group. Anne was the devoted mother of Thomas R. Lore and his wife Anita of Randolph, Mary Anne Lore of Lynn, Andrew P. Lore and his wife Anna of Norwood, Rose Marie Catino and her husband John of Waltham, and James A. Lore and his wife MeAnn of Norwood. She was the sister of the late Francis J. Fraumeni, Josephine Begley, and Mary Ellen O'Donnell. Anne is survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and was the former wife of the late Rocco Lore. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Services from the funeral home Friday at 9:30 a.m prior to the Mass of Christian burial in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Annes memory to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019