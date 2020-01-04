|
|
Anne M. (Coyne) OConnor, of E. Bridgewater, formerly of Randolph, passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Born, raised, and educated in Ireland, Anne had been a resident of Randolph for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, Irish music, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late John OConnor. Loving mother of Michael OConnor of NM, Kevin OConnor of OR, Sean OConnor of MD, Eileen McGrory of Hanson, and Carol Pyne of Gardner. Dear sister of Noreen Lydon of Ireland, and the late John, Thomas, Michael, and Anthony Coyne, Ellen Laffey, and Mary Mitchell. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, January 8th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph, MA at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 7th from 5-8 p.m. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or via act.alz.org. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020