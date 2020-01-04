Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne M. O'Connor Obituary
Anne M. (Coyne) OConnor, of E. Bridgewater, formerly of Randolph, passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Born, raised, and educated in Ireland, Anne had been a resident of Randolph for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, Irish music, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late John OConnor. Loving mother of Michael OConnor of NM, Kevin OConnor of OR, Sean OConnor of MD, Eileen McGrory of Hanson, and Carol Pyne of Gardner. Dear sister of Noreen Lydon of Ireland, and the late John, Thomas, Michael, and Anthony Coyne, Ellen Laffey, and Mary Mitchell. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, January 8th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph, MA at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 7th from 5-8 p.m. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or via act.alz.org. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -