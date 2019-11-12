|
|
Anne M. (LeBlanc) Quintiliani, "Mrs. Q" of Foxboro, and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was 80 years old. Born in Boston and raised in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Marion (MacPhee) LeBlanc. Anne graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1957, and later had a fruitful career both as a homemaker and co-owner of Fire Extinguisher Services. Anne lived her life in accordance with the Christian Virtues of faith, hope and love. She was a devoted mother to her four daughters, and a committed member of her community. Anne taught CCD and Pre-Cana at Sacred Heart Church for seventeen years, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. A generous and selfless person, Anne would do anything for the people in her life, and above all, loved spending time with her family. Anne was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed knitting blankets and hats for the Brigham and Womens Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She proudly made all of her daughters wedding gowns, and granddaughters first communion dresses. In her later years, Anne loved to walk her canine companion, Noah, as it gave her the opportunity to exercise, connect with her neighbors and make new friends. Each Sunday, one would find her watching her favorite team, the New England Patriots, with Noah by her side. In retirement, Anne and her late husband enjoyed traveling in their motorhome cross country, and beyond. She loved to visit Prince Edward Island, Canada, her parents' birthplace. Her favorite destination was Disney World, where she would spend the winter months at the Fort Wilderness Campground. Annes loving demeanor, generosity and kindness are part of her legacy that now continues through her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Sgt. Robert L. Quintiliani, QPD. The two became high school sweethearts, while Anne was the head cheerleader and Robert played for the football team. They married on October 6, 1962 in Sacred Heart Church. Together they shared forty-five years of loving marriage and were life partners for fifty years. Anne was the devoted mother of Susan Nasson and her husband Stephen of Wrentham, Sheila Stringfellow and her husband Paul of Foxboro, Stacey Stringfellow and her husband Todd of Wrentham and Sherrin Gallagher and her husband Christopher of Foxboro. She was the loving grandmother of Stephanie, Sydney and Samantha Nasson, all of Wrentham, Jennifer Stringfellow and her fianc Joseph Merrick of Huntington Beach, CA, Robert, Ryan and Kyle Stringfellow, all of Foxboro, Tyler and Cameron Stringfellow, both of Wrentham, Abigail, Ava, Andrew and Aiden Gallagher, all of Foxboro. Anne was the dear sister of Eileen Farrell-Trainor of Bakersfield, CA and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, November 13th 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 14th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services, 525 South St., Walpole, MA 02081 or St. Mary's Parish, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, MA 02035. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019