Anne Marie (Lewis), of Hull, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 98. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Alice (Hayden) Lewis and attended local schools. Anne Marie worked as a sales clerk for Child World for many years. She also worked at Paragon Park for over 25 years. She did everything at Paragon Park and loved her job and the relationships she built throughout the years. A woman of great faith, she lived her life in accordance with the virtues of faith, hope and love. Anne Marie raised her family with love and devotion while instilling the same virtues in her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, Anne Marie enjoyed shopping, watching westerns and cooking. She was a diehard New England Patriots fan and truly enjoyed everything. Anne Marie was vibrant, loving and selfless. She was the type of person who would do anything for you, and family was the cornerstone in Anne Marie's life. Her life lessons and example share as part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Anne Marie was the beloved wife of the late Francis M. Burns, who died in 2007. She was the devoted mother of Charles F. Burns and his wife Penny of Ohio and the late Marsha M. Bowes, who died in July of 2019. Anne Marie was the loving grandmother of Charles 'Chad' Burns and Michael P. Burns, both of Ohio, Jeffrey S. Bowes and his wife Jessica Jones-Bowes of Hull and Kelly Bowes of Weymouth. She was the loving great grandmother of Raena, Francis and Zora, all of Ohio. Anne Marie is also survived by her dear nephew Dale Lewis and his wife Jean of Holbrook and many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings Walter and Paul Lewis. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull. She will be interred privately in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne Marie's name may be sent to St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, 208 Samoset Ave., Hull, MA 02045. Please visit www.Keohane. com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store