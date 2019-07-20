|
Anne Marie Bowles O'Reilly, 60, of Holbrook, lost her battle with the devastating disease of multiple sclerosis on July 15, 2019. However, it never stopped her from living her life and it didn't win. She fought until she no longer could and did what she wanted until she absolutely couldn't despite her limitations. She gave back to others throughout her life even as her illness progressed. She went to the Lord surrounded by her sister Maureen and her caregiver, very peacefully to music playing. She was the strongest and smartest person you could ever meet. She was the one you went to with math, chemistry or history questions. She could put things together just by looking at the pieces. She loved horses, could draw amazingly and played a mean guitar many years ago. She held a special place in her heart for the special olympics and animals. Anne Marie worked her way to the top of her profession at John Hancock where she was a very successful senior system analyst. She received numerous plaques and awards over the course of her professional life. When she could no longer work she rode her motorized scooter to town. Anne Marie would be remembered for her caring, calm nature. She was all about peace and tranquility but disliked controversy. Anne Marie was gentle and patient and later in life loved her tablet and doing puzzles. She leaves behind her sister Maureen Delong, also of Holbrook; 2 nieces, Heather Delong and Elizabeth Goldrick both of Quincy; and a very special great-niece, Ariana Roman of Quincy. She also leaves many cousins on the South Shore and out of state. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or the MSPCA of Boston. Visiting hour is 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, and a 11 a.m. funeral service in the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. All friends and family are invited to attend. See www.peckservices.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019