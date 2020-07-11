Anne Palmer

Anne Sullivan Palmer, 60, longtime Scituate resident, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 with her family holding her hands. She was the beloved wife of Jeffery Palmer, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. Born in Weymouth, she was the daughter of Theresa (Demeo) Sullivan of Scituate and the late Paul J. Sullivan. A 1981 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Platteville, she earned a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. An analyst in the accounts payable/receivable department at Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, she won the Excellence in Service Award in 2018 for her work in support of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and RFK Childrens Action Corps. She taught her school-age sons about the value of service, challenging them to raise money for charity by giving up TV for a year. Two of them served in the Peace Corps and the third works for a nonprofit. Even in her years of illness, Anne gave of herself, volunteering, living life to the fullest and serving as an inspiration to others with her zest for life. After her original cancer diagnosis eight years ago, she began competing in the 24-hour Miami UltraSkate longboarding race on a NASCAR racetrack to raise money for Dana-Farber. In seven consecutive years of skateboarding 24 hours, she raised more than $30,000. A lifelong volunteer, she served for several years as the president of the Scituate Soccer Club. She was the devoted mother of Kevin, of Scarborough, Maine; Eric, of Bellingham, Washington; and Brian, of Cape Town, South Africa. Loving sister of John Sullivan (Una Armstrong), of Scituate; Theresa Sullivan Barger (Glenn Barger), of Canton, Connecticut; Mark Sullivan, of Craig, Colorado; Brian Sullivan (Annie Kelly); and Bill Sullivan, both of Scituate and the late Kevin Sullivan. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Relatives and friends are respectfully asked to dress in bright colors in celebration of Annes vibrancy, wear masks and maintain physical distance due to the pandemic. Because of COVID-19, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Anne C. Palmer to support Run Any Race/metastatic breast cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via bit.ly/2ZbqK6C or to the Flip Kick Skateboard program: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-flip-kick-program
. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
for a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence in the familys online guestbook. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
for a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence in the familys online guestbook. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196