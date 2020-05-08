|
Anne Therese (Healy) Sampson, of Kingston, the family and friends are saddened to announce of her passing on May 5, 2020. The daughter of the late Joseph Healy and Margaret (Higgins) Healy, she was born on December 30, 1929 in West Hartford, Conn., and graduated from the Mount St Joseph Academy in West Hartford in 1948. A Registered Nurse, she graduated from the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and was nicknamed "Hap" by her classmates. Years later, when her son asked her best friend from nursing school, the late Mary Paylor, why they called her "Hap", she replied "Why, because she is always smiling and happy". Anne was working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a public health nurse in the Plymouth area in the 1950's when she was introduced to the late Earl Seavey Sampson of Kingston. They were married on March 4, 1957 and she made Kingston her home for the next 60 years. She and Earl shared a private joke as they nicknamed their estate on Elm Street "The Idle Hour Farm". She later worked as a private duty nurse for many years on the South Shore. Anne will always be remembered as an independent, yet compassionate woman who lived life on her terms while "championing the underdog". She made friends easily and her children used to complain that "their friends liked her better than they liked them". She was known for her gardening skills, her storytelling, and for baking the best oatmeal cookies. An avid reader, she was a great fan of the author Kurt Vonnegut. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister: Mary (Healy) Dyer of New Milford, Conn., her brothers: Joseph Healy, and his wife, Helen (Wood) Healy, John Healy and his daughter Lisa (Healy) Fornaciari, James Healy and his wife Patricia (Savard) Healy, all of Manomet, her brother Gerald Healy of West Hartford, Conn., her brother-in-law, Ed Goodhue of Bridgewater, and her beloved cousins Virginia (Healy) Birmingham of Cambridge, Mss. and Dr. Grace Healy of Belmont, Mass. Anne is survived by her sister: Elizabeth (Healy) Goodhue, of Bridgewater, Mass., her brother-in-law, John Dyer of New Milford, Conn., her sister-in- law, Jane Healy of Manomet, her son Paul and his wife Susan of Preston, Conn., her son William of Nashua NH, her son Gerald of Nashua, N.H., her daughter Mary and her husband Martin Owen of Formby England, her daughter Helen and her husband Paul Schreiner of Destin, Fla., her granddaughter Dr Rachael M Sampson. MD of Newtown, Pa. , her grandson, Jeremy L Sampson of Brooklyn, N.Y., her granddaughter Caroline and her husband Captain Richard Eherenman, USA, of Fort Knox Ky, her granddaughter Katie and her husband Jon Moreau of Portland, Maine, and her great-grandson, David Eherenman, also of Fort Knox Ky. In addition, she is survived by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, current restrictions mean that the service will be limited. Anne always told her children that she wanted the Simon and Garfunkel song "Mrs. Robinson"played at her funeral. Please think of "Annie" when you hear this song. Guest book www.cartmeldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020