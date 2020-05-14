Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette I. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette I. King Obituary
Annette Irene King, 81, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, MA after contracting COVID-19. Annette was a loving and caring woman to many in the community, as well as to her family and friends. She spent countless hours working at an area Elementary School, volunteered with children in Alateen and was deeply passionate as a Roman Catholic. She will always be affectionately remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and great friend. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving son and daughter, Stephen Senna of Gambrills MD and Ida Bairos of Jacksonville FL, sister Jacqueline Harradon of Goffstown NH and John J. Hussey of Braintree MA. Seven grandchildren, Louie Lopes, Stephen Senna Jr., Joey Bairos, Thomas Senna, Annette Bairos, Crystal Rucker and Fanae Turner as well as three great-grandchildren, Timothy, Madelyn and Hailey and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree MA. Due to the current health crisis Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -