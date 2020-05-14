|
Annette Irene King, 81, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, MA after contracting COVID-19. Annette was a loving and caring woman to many in the community, as well as to her family and friends. She spent countless hours working at an area Elementary School, volunteered with children in Alateen and was deeply passionate as a Roman Catholic. She will always be affectionately remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and great friend. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving son and daughter, Stephen Senna of Gambrills MD and Ida Bairos of Jacksonville FL, sister Jacqueline Harradon of Goffstown NH and John J. Hussey of Braintree MA. Seven grandchildren, Louie Lopes, Stephen Senna Jr., Joey Bairos, Thomas Senna, Annette Bairos, Crystal Rucker and Fanae Turner as well as three great-grandchildren, Timothy, Madelyn and Hailey and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree MA. Due to the current health crisis Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2020