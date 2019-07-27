Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
EAST MILTON SQUARE, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
Adams Street at Brook Road
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Dragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette M. Dragon


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette M. Dragon Obituary
Annette Marie (Kelliher) Dragon passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 83. Loved by her family and friends for her kind, generous spirit and genuine love for others, Annette's death is regarded as a blessing, releasing her from the massive stroke she suffered. Annette was born February 23, 1936, in Boston, the daughter of Frederick and Jeannette Kelliher. A lifelong resident of Milton, she attended St. Agathas School, Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Mount Ida Junior College. She married the love of her life, Edmond Dragon, in October 1960, and so began their 40-year journey together. A devoted wife and mother, she created warm and welcoming homes in Milton and Wellfleet, the latter a home near the Cape beaches where she loved relaxing with family and friends and enjoying the beauty and serenity of the Cape. She lived her life peacefully, spiritually and surrounded by love. Annette leaves her four children, Michele Livingston and her husband David of Wellesley, Suzanne Waters and her husband Patrick of Cohasset, Elise Potter and her husband John of Chepachet, RI, and Edmond Dragon Jr. and his wife Barbara of Milton; her sister and best friend Mary Louise Isaac of Belmont; many nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild and 2 step-great-grandchildren who all dearly loved her; and many precious friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frederick Kelliher Jr., Jeanne Johnson, and Celine Gallagher. The family wishes to thank Annette's helper and friend Heather Finnerty who brought her tremendous joy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Agathas Church, Milton, Monday, July 29 at 9 am. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Milton, Sunday, July 28 from 2-6 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited. For information and online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now