1/1
Annie L. Campitelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie L. (Gould) Campitelli, age 101, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the comfort of her sons home, surrounded by her loving family. Annie was born in Quincy, to the late James and Frances (Clawson) Gould. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1937. She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked as an assembler at the former Raytheon Corporation in Quincy and later for the Allied Box Company in Dedham. Annie was a strong and active woman all her life. She was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Carmine C. Campitelli. Devoted mother of William G. Campitelli and his wife Derelyn of Hanover, the late Charles C. Campitelli and his late wife Linda. Loving grandmother of Dean Campitelli of Weymouth, Nancy Campitelli of Florida, Darin Campitelli of Taunton, Charles Campitelli of Quincy, William Campitelli and his wife Michelle of Bridgewater, Scott Campitelli and his wife Jill of Hanson, Tina Cary and her husband Neil of Rockland. Much loved great grandmother of Courtney, Giovanna, Isabella, Mia, Darin, Jr., Dylan Campitelli, and Abigail Cary. Cherished great great grandmother of three. Dear sister of Lillian Barrett of Kingston and pre-deceased by Thomas Gould and Frances Kyller. Annie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. For those who wish, donations in Annies memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www. thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved