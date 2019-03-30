|
|
Annie T. Lind, of Braintree, formerly of East Bridgewater and Holbrook, passed away peacefully March 27, 2019, at the age of 95. Wife of the late Thomas Lind and Lorne Gillis, she was the loving mother of Robert Reggiannini of Melbourne, Fla., Margaret Sullivan of Hollis, Maine, Pamela Doty of Walpole, and Beverly Sellers of North Weymouth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert and Mark Reggiannini, Amy Sellers, Emily and Stacy Sullivan and Lauren, Meredith and Ross Doty. Ann is also survived by five great-granddaughters. Ann was born in Toronto and moved to Quincy when she was quite young, where she was a member of the first Junior Girl Scout Troop in Mass. She was employed as a principal stenographer at Quincy Hospital for over forty years. Ann's love for travel took her all over the world, and her dedication volunteering for VA Hospitals through the VFW Auxiliary gave her great satisfaction throughout her retirement. This led to her receiving an Award of Distinction from the Veterans of Foreign War of the United States Auxiliary. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 1, at the Union Congregational Church in East Walpole beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW-Military Order of the Cootie Supreme Headquarters, 604 Braddock Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145 or Winthrop Congregational Church, 16 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019