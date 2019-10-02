|
Annmarie E. (McKeever) (Brouillette) Kimball, of Scituate Mass., formerly of Arlington and Deerfield Beach Florida, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA on June 15, 1932, the daughter of the late William J. and Anna G. (Madden) McKeever. Annmarie leaves behind her five children: Jeanne-marie Brouillette and her spouse Nancy Larkham of Scituate, Robert W. Brouillette Jr. and his wife Marianne of Townsend, Mass, Denice M. Blanchard and her husband James of Mason, N.H., Peter J. Brouillette and his wife Sharon of Billerica and Paul W. Brouillette and his wife Joanne of Billerica Mass., as well as her 10 grandchildren; Kristine, Jennifer, Jessica, Ryan, Robert III, Samantha, Christopher, Mycala, Kaitlyn, Kyle and 3 great-grandchildren; Corielle, Brynnlee and Isis, many nieces and nephews and caregivers and friends at the Cardigan Rehabilitation and Nursing that was her most recent home. She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband of 52 years Robert W. Brouillette Sr. whom she met in Arlington when she was 15 years old. Her second husband Arthur R. Kimball predeceased her in 2016. As they were fond of telling everyone, Arthur was her first boyfriend in grade school. Annmarie was raised in Arlington, summered in Scituate and attended Arlington High School. She graduated from Framingham State College Class of 1954 and taught Home Economics at the Ottoson Junior High School in Arlington for twenty years before retiring in Scituate. She was a member of the Scituate Sandhillettes, the Red Hats and Framingham State Alumni. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 9 -11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor, followed immediately by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial. Interment Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. If desired, donations to honor Annmarie may be made to a . For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
