Anthony A. Breen
Anthony A. Tony Breen, Jr. of Walpole, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died September 22, 2020, after a long hard fought battle with hemochromatosis and cancer. Tonys life revolved around his loving family and his mission was to make memories with them. His interests were his childrens interests and he was involved in their sports, PTO, and school events. He enjoyed fishing, golf, ping pong, and traveling with family. He was a member of Walpole Country Club and Wayland Country Club. In his professional life he was proud to be part of the team at Bose that brought noise canceling headgear to the U.S. military. Tony will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, humble and resilient. Ever the optimist, his glass was always half full. Beloved husband of Ramona E. Penny Breen of Walpole. Loving father of Anthony Breen and his wife Gabriella of OH, and Kelly Gallant and her husband Douglas of OH. Cherished son of Anthony A. Breen, Sr. of Somerville and Ruth (Hoey) Breen of Somerville. Loving brother of Maryann Breen of Somerville, Jim Breen and his partner John Haley of Norwood, Bob Breen and his wife Lynne of N. Reading. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and his dear friend Chuck Wynters. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Anns Church, Quincy, Saturday at 10 AM. Cremation will follow. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony may be made to VNA Care Hospice & Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Danvers, MA 01923. Please also consider becoming an organ donor. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are not able to be with Tonys family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
September 24, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 24, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Flynn
