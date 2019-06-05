|
Anthony "Tony" Arnone, 75, of Ocala, Fla., on May 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of Theresa (Eklund) Arnone; son of the late Paul and Lillian (Martel) Arnone; father of Denise McCarthy of Mansfield, Mass., and Marc Arnone of Taunton, Mass.; brother of Lillian Vickery of Plymouth, Mass., and the late Pauline Barends. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Anthony retired from the New England Regional Council of Carpenters, AFL-CIO, Floorcoverers Union Local 2168. For many years he also raced NHRA and IHRA alcohol funny cars, and took first place at the annual races in Puerto Rico in 1992 and 1993 behind the wheel of his funny car "Hemi Shaker". Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral Thursday, June 6, at 9 a.m. from Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 556 Washington St., Quincy, Mass. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Mass. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019