Anthony Balzano QPD, retired, of Quincy passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at age 86. Born in Naples, Italy, he lived most of his life in Quincy. He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a police officer for the Quincy Police Dept. The son of the late Ciro and Antoinette (Belfura) Balzano, Anthony was one of 13 siblings. The beloved husband of Mary F. (McLaughlin) Balzano, he was the loving father of Anthony Balzano and his wife Helen of Medford, Cheryl Rutledge of San Diego, Ellen Henson and her husband Peter of Weymouth, John Balzano and his wife Christine of Hanover, Robert P. Balzano of Quincy and Thomas Balzano of Quincy; dear grandfather of Alex, Drew, Madeline, Patrick, Matthew, Jenna, Anthony, Zachary and Annabelle; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial with military honors is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, alz.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
