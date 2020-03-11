|
Anthony F. Arena, currently of Plymouth, previously from Scituate, surrounded by his 3 daughters, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, March 8, 2020, to join his cherished wife Peg, who passed in April of 2015, his son Anthony who passed July of 2017 and his brother Dr. Joseph Arena, March of 2008. He leaves behind his sister, Grace Lambert, sister-in-law, Gail Farley, daughters, Grace Monahan (Jim Monahan), Meg Girouard (husband Ken Girouard), and Nancy Arena (husband Mike Abbruzzese), as well as his grandchildren, Cait Monahan, Drew Girouard, and Brie Girouard. Anthony, also known as Tony, loved to tell anyone who would listen that he grew up in Southie, the only Italian in an all Irish neighborhood. He chose to leave high school to join the Navy where he fought in the Korean War. Proudly returning from duty, he received his master's degree in teaching from Boston State. His 30-year career in teaching started in the Weymouth school system as a Math and Chemistry teacher and later to Norwell High School where he taught woodshop, touching the lives of many students, (literally) with the occasional tap of a 2x4. Anthony also met Peg, the love of his life, while teaching. They had a wonderful 52-year marriage. Anthony lived and breathed boats and loved to go sailing. His crowning achievement in life was building a 34 foot Alden ketch complete with mahogany brightwork throughout. The family spent many memorable summers cruising the New England coast on the Deliverance. Anthony had a healthy appetite for classical music and was happiest with either an Italian "spucky" in hand or a Kentucky Fried chicken leg. He would even risk getting gout for a heaping fried fisherman's platter. Diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2016, Anthony remained active and engaging right until the end, wishing for just one more adventure on the high seas. His family would like to thank the entire Sunrise Memory Care staff of Plymouth and Beacon Hospice for their tireless, compassionate care. Please join in celebrating his life at St. Mary's Church, Scituate Harbor, on Friday, March 13, 2020, during a Mass of Christian burial at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the parish center. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA. For an online guest book and more, please visit at www. mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2020