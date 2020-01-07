|
Anthony J. Gentile, age 94, a long-time resident of Scituate, passed away on January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Beverley M. (Moore) Gentile and loving father of Mary Murphy and her late husband Jack of Lincoln, R.I., Ruth Powers and her husband Richard of Barrington, R.I., Ellen Savage and her husband Michael of Cohasset, and Anthony J. Gentile Jr of Scituate. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Gentile was a proud graduate of Univ. of Notre Dame, Class of 1947. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Anthony received his Master's Degree from Univ. of Connecticut and was well renowned in the metallurgical field. He loved to play bridge and was an avid traveler, who took many trips around the world. A fervent fan of Notre Dame football, Poppy, as he was known to those closest, was most proud of his family and was a true patriarch. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 -6 p.m. in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, MA. 02025. A funeral from the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9 am.. followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor, MA. 02066. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers donations to honor Anthony may be made to the American Veterans Center, WWII Veterans Committee, 1100 N. Glebe Road, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22201. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020