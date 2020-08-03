Anthony J. Sulfaro, age 91, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, to the late Margaret and Giuseppe Sulfaro, Anthony was raised and educated in Roxbury. Anthony had lived in Braintree for over forty years, previously in Hyde Park for many years. He was much-loved by his neighbors for his friendly demeanor and helpful attitude. Anthony served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was employed as a meat packer for various companies in Boston for thirty years. He enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights with his late wife, Dottie. Most of all, Anthony was devoted to his family, supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea L. (Comerford) Sulfaro. Devoted father of Anthony J. Sulfaro, Jr. of Fla., Paula A. Coffey and her husband Kenneth of Halifax, Steven A. Sulfaro and his wife Julie of Nashua, N.H. Loving grandfather of Joseph Sulfaro, Rose Vroom and her husband Joshua, Daniel Coffey, Madison Coffey, Steven Sulfaro, and Christina Sulfaro. Cherished great-grandfather of Josephine and Edward. Anthony was the last of many siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Companion of the late Theresa Schneider. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Interment, with military honors, took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Anthonys memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
or call 617-472-6344.