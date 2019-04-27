Home

Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home
419 N. Main St.
RANDOLPH, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Randolph, MA
Anthony, L. Buonopane, of Randolph, formerly of Roxbury, passed away April 21, 2019, at the age of 91 after a period of failing health. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Buonopane. Loving father of Anthony L. Buonopane, Jr., Joanne (Scally) Grossi and husband Bill, Donna Buonopane-Johnson and husband Bill, Christine Cowan and husband Patrick. Beloved brother of Terry Bachelder. Preceded in death by brothers Frank, Joseph, James and Robert and sisters Virginia McGrath, Mary Mace, Grace Browder. Dear grandfather of Leo Scally Jr., Christopher and Laura Johnson. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. Visiting hours Monday, April 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a funeral Mass Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette's Church, Randolph, MA. Burial will take place in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to Randolph Food Pantry. For additional information, please visit our web site www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
