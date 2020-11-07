I’m so sorry for your loss. I loved my Uncle Lindy, especially for putting up with me being at your house ALL THE TIME!!! I have a lot of special memories, but one of my favorites was him showing me the “hens & chicks” plants in his yard (along side the house), washing & waxing his cars so methodically in the driveway (especially the yellow Volkswagen buggy!), and sitting in the yard (or kitchen) laughing with Addie and my parents. I’m sure he’s in Heaven now, kidding my Dad about something (maybe some Irish jokes). Love to you all—such a great and loving family. Theresa Gorman (Tree)



Theresa Gorman

Family