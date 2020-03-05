|
Antoinette A. (Pepe) Schiavo, of Randolph, passed away at Long Meadow Nursing Home, Taunton on February 25, 2020 at the age of 99. She was 11 days away from her 100th birthday. Antoinette was raised in South Boston and married Richard D. Schiavo in 1940. Eventually the family moved to Quincy where they raised three children. While in Quincy, she was very involved in The Campfire Girls, as well as President of MASS Federation, Quincy Chapter, Women's Group. In 1970 Antoinette moved to Randolph, following her husbands death, and eventually became involved in many activities, in Randolph, including Red Cross Blood Drives for over 30 years, and President of Randolph Ladies Library Group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed the company of many friends. Antoinette was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph. Beloved wife of the late Richard D. Schiavo. Loving mother of Richard Schiavo and his wife Carolyn, Thomas Schiavo and his wife Patricia, and the late Janet Pitts and her late husband Paul. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 5, 2020