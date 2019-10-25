|
|
Antoinette "Toni" (Cellucci) Bregoli, of Braintree, formerly of Brighton and Italy, passed away after a period of failing health October 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 65 years to Arthur R. Bregoli Sr. Loving mother of Gina M. Bregoli of Braintree, Arthur R. Bregoli Jr. and his wife Anne of Braintree, Christine A. Bregoli and her partner Joan Bastian of Braintree, and Peter J. Bregoli and his husband R. Scott Miterko of Brooklyn, N.Y. Sister of the late Connie, Jerry, and Larry Cellucci. Dear "Nana" of her cherished granddaughters Victoria, Genevieve, and Alexandria Bregoli all of Braintree and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Antoinette was born in San Donato, Val Di Comino, Italy, came to the U.S. at the age of 9, where she grew up in Brighton and has lived in Braintree for the past 64 years. She worked at Hood Milk, Co., Thayer Pharmacy and Jordan Marsh for many years. She was devoted to her husband and family, especially her granddaughters. She loved cooking for her family and made sure no one left hungry. In 2009 she was able to return to her hometown and birth place in Italy. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184 until 9:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of Medjugorje, https://www.medjugorje.ws. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019