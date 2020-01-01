|
|
Antoinette M. Nista of Weymouth, died December 29, 2019. Antoinette was born in Swampscott, to the late Joseph and Mary Musicillo. She grew up in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School. Antoinette worked for many years at Conte's Dress Shop in Hingham, which fed her love for fashion. She also enjoyed to travel to Florida and loved to spend time with her family. Beloved wife of 71 years to Anthony M. Nista, she was the loving mother of Michael A. Nista and his wife Judith of Wareham, Paul J. Nista and his wife Diane of Phillips, Maine, and Thomas P. Nista and his wife Kathleen of Weymouth; dear sister of Ralph Musicillo and his wife Donna of Bridgewater and JoAnn Nelson and her late husband Francis of Weymouth; proud Nana of Michael, Nicole, Elise and the late Carrie and Stacey and great Nana of Anthony, Steven, Michaela and Brandon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020