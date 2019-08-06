|
Antoinette P. Renzetti of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was 93. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Elverino and Almerinda (Falcioni) Renzetti. Antionette began her long career as a seamstress, making the stage draperies for many of the theaters in Boston. She had a lifelong love of animals, and rescued many cats, providing a home for them. Antionette was devoted to St. Anthony. She was the sister of the late Louis, Lario, and Nicholas Renzetti, and Godmother of Laura Caravaggio Connors of Winchester. Additionally, Antoinette had many close and dear friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 8, at 10 oclock in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St. Quincy, followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Roslindale. Relatives and friends kindly invited. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Antoinettes memory to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019