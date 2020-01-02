|
Antone O. "Tony" Fonseca, of Randolph, formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 65. Born in Boston, Tony graduated from Medford High School and attended Suffolk University. For over 40 years Tony studied, played and taught drumming influenced by the traditions of West Africa, Cape Verdean and Afro-Cuban rhythms. He was the owner of "All Hands Drumming", which provided interactive and fun drumming experiences for children, youth and adults. Tony retired from the Boston Police Department after 32 years of service, earning the Schroeder Brothers Memorial Medal, the highest honor for bravery and courage a Boston Police Officer can receive. A devoted father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Tony will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Tony was the loving father of Antone "Tony" Fonseca of Boston and Ana Lyvia Fonseca of Randolph; dear son of Ernest Fonseca of Boston and the late Shirley (Braxton) Fonseca; devoted brother of Ernest "Bubba" Fonseca Jr. of Boston, Maria "Mimi" Fonseca of Arlington and Phyllis Fonseca of Cambridge; cherished uncle of Sarek Fonseca and Camille Fonseca-Brugge. Tony was the dear friend of Neurilene Fonseca and her husband Andre Matias and their children Marcus and Sabrina Matias all of Everett. Also survived by Janis Fonseca of Norwood and numerous cousins, friends and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday, January 5, from 4-7 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St. Jude's Hospital, the Floating Hospital for Children or other child-related causes. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 2, 2020