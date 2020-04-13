|
|
Antonio Peter Colantonio, of North Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died April 7, 2020. Antonio proudly served in the US Army and went on to have a long successful career as a carpenter with Local #33. He was an avid New England sports fan and a skilled gardener. He had a great smile and a joyful, infectious personality. He will be deeply missed by his close friends at The Sand Trap. Beloved husband of the late Donna (Palmieri) Colantonio. Devoted father of Tammy Galotti of Quincy, Deb Coull and her husband Frank of Weymouth and Antonio Colantonio of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loving brother of Pat Colantonio of Dedham, Mary Chambers of Rockland, Loretta King of Plympton, Teresa Spencer of Weymouth, Lucy Palmieri of Norwell, the late Anna Caradonna and the late Joseph Colantonio. Longtime friend of Edie Shanks of Hanover. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Antonio's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Antonio may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020