Antonio "Tony" Toirac, of Scituate, passed away on April 7, 2019. He was 51 years old. Loving husband and best friend to Melanie (Massari) Toirac, he was the beloved father to Jack and Charlie. He is survived by his mother and father, Jose Antonio and Josefa Toirac of Longmeadow and Miami, Fla.; sister, Josie, and brother-in-law, Marc Anderes of Stony Brook, N.Y.; brother, Jose Luis and sister-in-law, Danielle Toirac of Miami, Fla.; as well as his nieces and nephews, Alexander, Isabella, Hannah, Nicholas, Christian, Catherine, and Madison. Tony is also survived by brother-in-law, John Massari; mother-in-law, Maureen Massari (and the late Anthony Massari) of New Jersey. He was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in Longmeadow. He graduated from Longmeadow High School and Northeastern University. After graduating, he spent most of his career in financial investment industry. Tony enjoyed tennis, squash, golf, running and time on the beach. Tony was most passionate spending time with his two cherished boys. As a husband, son, brother and uncle - Tony relished time with family and friends. A visitation will be held tomorrow, Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the J&C Toirac Benefit Fund. Contributions can be sent to Rockland Trust, 773 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA 02025. Please make payable to J&C Toirac Benefit Fund. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019