Arbina A. Tocco
Arbina A. 'Bette' (Paolucci) Tocco, age 93, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Brockton. Born in Quincy, to the late Salvatore and Adelina (Romano) Paolucci, she was raised there and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1944. She had lived in Braintree for over fifty years. Bette was employed as a clerical worker at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for eighteen years. Bette enjoyed reading, bowling, and was an avid card player. She especially enjoyed playing poker with friends and gin rummy with her family. Her most important role was being matriarch to her loving family, whom she loved spending time with. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Tocco. Devoted mother of Andrew J. Tocco and his wife Gail of Pelham, N.H., Janine M. Baker and her husband David of Bridgewater. Loving grandmother of Ashley M. Baker of Cumberland, R.I., Lindsay S. Hurd and her husband Bret of Raynham, Lauren A. Tocco, and Valerie A. Tocco, both of Pelham, N.H. One of ten siblings, she was the dear sister of Connie Cappellini of Weymouth, and was predeceased by Angelina Zambruno, Anthony Paolucci, Bernard Paolucci, Anna Paolucci, Jeanne Peruzzi, Albert Paolucci, Salvatore Paolucci, and Robert Paolucci. Bette is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 21, from 5 | 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, July 22, at 10 oclock. Interment Braintree Cemetery. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Bettes memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeney brothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
