Arleen M. (Kain) Willis, of Braintree was called to God on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years to Paul Willis of Braintree, she was the cherished mother of Paul Willis Jr. and his wife Kerri of Whitman; devoted and proud Grammie of Courtney, Thomas and Kevin Willis, all of Whitman; loving and devoted daughter of the late Joseph W. and Mildred (Kuhn) Kain; loving sister of the late Joseph Kain, Grace Manna, Marjorie Mulrey, Francis, Patricia and Robert Kain. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Arleen's family will honor and remember her life privately. Arleen's family would like to thank the staff of Windrose at Weymouth for the compassionate care she received since December 2019. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Arleen's name may be made to Alzheimer's Research Assoc., 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2020