Arlene A. "Martha" (Duffy) Siefcak of Quincy passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at age 86. The loving wife of the late Vincent Stephen Siefcak, Jr., Arlene was the devoted mother of Sabrina A. Siefcak of Quincy and Sharon T. Siefcak of Braintree. She is survived by her sisters Audrey M. Smith and her husband Richard of Quincy, and Karen J. Aruda of Quincy; her nephew David Smith of CA, and niece Susan Murphy and her husband Tim of Hanson. She was the aunt of the late Sean Aruda. It is with the deepest gratitude that the Siefcak family would like to acknowledge the compassion of the staff at Seasons Hospice in Milton. Due to Covid restrictions, family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
