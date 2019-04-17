Home

Arlene E. (Bezanson) Jenkins, 63 of Marshfield, passed away on April 14, 2019. Born in Quincy on July 23, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Edith (Bechtold) Bezanson. Arlene was employed by the Marshfield Public Schools for many years. She was a talented seamstress, l oved spending time at her home in Nova Scotia, loved family and friends, but most of all, Arlene was a devoted wife, mother and sister. Arlene is the beloved wife of Scot Jenkins. Cherished mother of Bradley A. Jenkins and his companion Meg Corcoran and Jon "Jack" H. Jenkins and his wife Lisa, all of Marshfield. Dear sister of Audrey L. Solari and her husband Steven of Bourne and the late William Bezanson and his surviving wife Nancy of Carver. Arlene is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, April 19th from 4-8pm. All other services will be private. Donations in Arlene's memory can be made to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 52, Marshfield, MA 02050. For directions and to sign Arlene's online guestbook, please visit Sullivan FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
