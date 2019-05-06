|
|
Arlene L. Marcucci, 95, Laconia, N.H. ,died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May, 1, 2019. Arlene was born on February 23, 1924 in Haverhill, Massachusetts the daughter of Thomas and Ida (Racine) Mullen. Upon her marriage to World War II veteran Roy C. Marcucci, she moved to Quincy, Massachusetts and then Braintree, before settling in at the family retirement home near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire. She was a loving and committed wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and animal lover. Arlene dedicated her life to her family and exemplified the meaning of unconditional love. Always focused on the importance of education, she provided her children both the encouragement and discipline to do well. Arlene instilled her love of cooking in her granddaughter Elizabeth, now a chef, by passing down four generations of family recipes. Arlene is survived by her son, Robert Marcucci, his wife, Pamela; her daughter, Paula Baumoel, her husband, William; her granddaughter Elizabeth Marcucci; and her step-grandchildren Brad and Brett Baumoel. In addition to her parents Arlene is predeceased by her husband, Roy; and her siblings Paul, Charles, Ella Mae, and Evelyn Mullen. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the St. James Parish, 185 Winter St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the family plot at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org/donate. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, N.H. are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019